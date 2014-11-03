Wi-Fi now available across 150 London Underground stations

Virgin Media has announced that Wi-Fi is now available across 150 London Underground stations.

The telecoms firm introduced the scheme two years ago, with the aim of improving connectivity on the Tube, and today announced that it had reached the milestone figure.

The company took to Twitter to announce the news, confirming that six stations had just received the service: Wimbledon, Richmond, Morden, East Ham, Barking and Upminster.

Wi-Fi is available free-of-charge to Virgin Media broadband and mobile subscribers, as well as EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three customers, meaning that the service is open to approximately 95 per cent of all consumers in Greater London.

As part of the announcement, Virgin Media also revealed some data collected since the scheme began in 2012. More than 2.5 million devices are now registered to the network, which experiences over 3 terabytes of downloads every day – the equivalent of more than 52,000 music albums.

Virgin also confirmed that Kings Cross St Pancras is the busiest station on the network, with more than 50GB downloaded each day, while the busiest Wi-Fi spot across the Underground is the Waterloo and City Line platform at Waterloo station.

Joe Lathan, director of broadband at Virgin media added that the news is a "milestone moment" for the company.

"Tube passengers have loved the Wi-Fi service ever since we launched in time for London 2012," he said. "Now they can benefit from live travel information, news and social media in Tube stations across the capital."

TfL is also partnered with The Cloud in order to bring Wi-Fi to more than 56 London Overground stations.