Acer Aspire Switch 12: The shape-shifting hybrid with five different modes

Acer has taken the wrapping off the Aspire Switch 12 two-in-one hybrid offering that adds a fifth mode into the equation and aims to give users a solution to every situation.

The company has decided to add a new desktop configuration to the four modes that were present on past incarnations of the Aspire Switch range and does so through its detachable wireless keyboard.

Specification-wise it comes with a 12.5in full HD [1,920 x 1,080] display complete with Corning Gorilla Glass, and an Intel Core M processor powers the show that results in lower power consumption to let it run for up to eight hours during video playback.

It also has microUSB 3.0 and micro HDMI ports, runs Microsoft Windows 8.1 that will presumably be upgradeable to Windows 10 eventually and can be bought with either 30GB or 120GB of SSD storage with an optional Acer Active Pen available as an add on.

Its five modes include “notebook” as well as “pad,” “display,” “tent,” and “desktop” with the detachable wireless keyboard allowing all of them to be realised. Those eagle eyed readers that remember the Aspire Switch 10 from earlier this year will know that the desktop mode is a new addition and gives it another point from which to challenge competitor offerings such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 3.

The manufacturer plans to release the machine in the US and Canada in the early portion of 2015 and PC World reports it will arrive in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia before the year is out with pricing starting at €649 [£507].

Image Credit: Slash Gear