Apple’s own apps blaze up iOS app chart off the back of iPhone 6 launch

The latest app charts are in from App Annie, detailing the most popular Android and iOS apps and games worldwide for September 2014 – with the headline news being a sterling performance from Apple, and the fact that messaging apps are (still) performing strongly.

We'll look at iOS first, and the number one app going by pure number of downloads remained unchanged – it's still Facebook Messenger, followed by Facebook which moved up a place to number two. YouTube slipped a place to number three.

Apple's own apps saw some serious movement, though, helped along by the spike of iPhone sales as the new iPhone 6 models became available in September. iMovies blazed up the chart to number four, and Pages entered the top ten at number seven. Apple made iLife and iWork available for free to owners of the new models, so these saw an increase in downloads also.

Dropbox also managed to break into the top ten iOS apps going by revenue as opposed to downloads, following tweaks to the app for iOS 8 including the ability to have updates on recent changes to files appear in the Notification Centre, and it hit number eight, up a strong seven places. That's a definite lesson in how crafting your app to take advantage of a new OS release can generate a strong sales boost.

As for Android apps on Google Play, again going by number of downloads, Facebook Messenger came top. In the Android world, though, WhatsApp is the second most downloaded app, and it nudged Facebook down to number three this month. Instagram and Skype remained at fourth and fifth respectively.

So what was the most popular app for revenue on both iOS and Android? That would be Line, the Japan-based chat app which recently announced a near doubling of profits (mainly fuelled by sales of games and special emoticons).

Line was followed by Pandora Radio, Zoosk and then Spotify on the iOS revenue chart, but on Android, Line Play was second, followed by Pandora Radio.

When it came to games, over iOS and Android combined, Candy Crush Saga remained the top dog, but there was a strong debut and new entry at number two for Gameloft's Spider-Man Unlimited (which actually topped the iOS chart). Subway Surfers slipped a place to number three, but remained ahead of My Talking Tom at number four.

Clash of Clans moved up one place to number five, and there was another new entry at number six for Angry Birds Stella (which does not involve drunken birds getting irate by supping large quantities of lager, we might add).