Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare launch prompts employee exodus

Take a look around you. If the office is looking like the "Empty Chairs and Empty Tables" scene from 2012's seminal Les Misérables, do not panic. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare has just launched and your colleagues are currently embroiled in a vicious fight to the death (in the virtual realm, of course. Copies haven't flown off shelves that quickly.)

Super-quick COD fans were treated to a sneak preview of the AAA title in the form of the Day Zero Edition, made available today. The game is set 50 years in the future, where a new breed of super-soldiers wear strength-enhancing exoskeletons (think Mat Damon in Elysium) and Kevin Spacey is a power-hungry capitalist, Jonathon Irons.

You play Private Jack Mitchell, a young marine who finds himself working for said virtual Kevin Spacey, and you must now decide whether to follow his orders to turn against the US government.

The game is available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, as well as previous gen consoles like the Xbox 360 and PS3. Sledgehammer Games has been enlisted to transport the games onto this generation's newest consoles, and the CEO of Activision, Eric Hirshberg, believes it has been largely successful.

"We believe that those decisions have paid off," he said in a statement "resulting in a fantastic game, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, which features a kickass story, an epic performance by Kevin Spacey, beautiful graphics and new core mechanics that make Advanced Warfare even more of an adrenaline rush than Call of Duty already was. And that's saying something."

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare has already sparked controversy over a controversial funeral scene where the player can chose to "Press X to pay respects." The interactive moment is, some argue, insensitively handled – though Kotaku has pointed out that the scene purposefully serves to frame events later in the game.