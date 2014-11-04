New study suggests we're not ready for smart glasses just yet

Shipments of smart glasses such as Google Glass are unlikely to exceed 10 million units per annum until 2018, according to a new study by Juniper Research.

The report puts this low level of shipments down to a combination of lengthy time-to-market and a lack of key consumer use cases, although sales are expected to be slightly buoyed by several key releases from the likes of Samsung and Recon Instruments in 2015-2016.

The usual privacy and safety concerns are also still prevalent in the consumer market and the study argues that these issues need to be addressed before the devices become accepted.

The current price and status of smart glasses means that they are likely to remain niche for the medium-term, with the enterprise and healthcare industries driving development until they catch on to a wider audience.

The study compares the current level of smart glasses development to that of smartphones in the early 2000's and, again, highlights the role of the enterprise sector.

Initially, workplaces are expected to share devices between users rather than purchase devices in bulk for all of their employees, resulting in high investment but low shipment volumes for the next five years.

Other key findings of the study include the points that Android will remain the dominant operating system and visible software progress across the industry will remain low until software-sharing spaces emerge.