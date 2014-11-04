Google could be ready to scrap the Nexus 5

Google’s enthusiasm for its Nexus 5 line of smartphones is slowly diminishing after it reportedly put a stop to production of large swathes of the range.

An email that allegedly comes from the company explains that the 32GB version of the Nexus 5 in all three colours is no longer being produced and it throws the line’s future into doubt.

"I inform you that we don't offer new brand replacement as they aren't available and they won't be produced anymore," read the message sent to a UK-based XDA member, according to Tech Radar.

This is further backed up by the white and red 16GB Nexus 5 plus all three 32GB Nexus 5 handsets being completely sold out on the Google Play Store and no estimates on when more stock will arrive.

The fact the Nexus 5 still sits alongside the recently unveiled Nexus 6 and 9 on the Google Play Store make it seem unlikely that Google will completely scrap the device. There are also many prospective customers that won’t want to upgrade to the phablet-sized Nexus 6 and would prefer to have an option that has a more modest screen size.

Google has yet to open up preorders for the Nexus 6 on its UK store and rumours have been flying they will commence in the next couple of weeks and that the phablet will start off with a premium price tag of an estimated £550.

The premium price tag comes with a set of features to match that includes a 6in quad-HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 quad-core chip clocked at 2.7GHz, an Adreno 420 GPU, a Turbo Charger and either 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage.

It was released alongside the Nexus 9 tablet that began shipping just yesterday with the 32GB version selling out almost immediately and reinforcing the popularity of Google’s devices.