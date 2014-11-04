HP dons its game face for new slimline notebook range

HP has unveiled a new range of gaming notebooks that promise optimum performance for gamers in a package that is portable enough to take anywhere.

The Omen Gaming Notebook has a powerful specification that includes an Intel Core i7 chip and Nvidia GeForce graphics that are aimed at keeping performance at the level that gamers have come to expect.

“Gamers play to win and expect their PCs to do the same,” said Louis Perrin, director, consumer products, Printing and Personal Systems Group, HP EMEA. “The HP OMEN delivers power to dominate with a stunning design to give gamers the ultimate gaming experience.”

It has a full HD 15.6in touchscreen display with a range of Intel Core i7 quad-core processor options that are supplemented by either 8GB or 16GB of DDR3 RAM and a 256GB or 512GB SSD drive.

Graphics performance comes in the shape of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 860M card that has 4GB of GDDR3 memory and audio performance is delivered by a pair of powerful Beats Audio speakers. All of the ports are on the back of the base and this includes four USB 3.0 inputs, an HDMI port and a mini DisplayPort. The keyboard has six programmable function keys that can be customised for particular games and it also has seven zones of multicolour lighting.

All of this comes inside a machine that is 19.9mm thin and weighs in at 2.1kg and HP added there is an optional Omen Gaming Mouse X9000 for £47 and an Omen Gaming Backpack that retails at £55.

UK customers will able to buy the computer by the end of November with pricing starting at £1,299.