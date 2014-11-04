HP teams up with Wind River for Helion OpenStack solutions with carrier grade capabilities

Over at the OpenStack Summit in Paris, HP has just announced a new partnership with Wind River, in which the intention is to build a highly reliable open source-based cloud platform for communications service providers (CSPs).

Wind River will provide carrier grade technologies to be integrated with HP Helion OpenStack, delivering comms firms a solution which is open source and yet still robust in terms of reliability, and accelerates CSPs transition to NFV (Network Functions Virtualisation) deployments.

Network virtualisation allows for solutions to be deployed far more swiftly to customers, not to mention with less up-front costs, and reduced operating costs. Of course, reliability is a key factor, and providers may have concerns about the delivery of cloud services on this front – but HP is promising the full benefits of the cloud with no compromises.

Saar Gillai, senior VP/COO, HP Cloud & general manager, NFV, HP, commented: "CSPs want the benefits of cloud computing, while meeting their rigorous reliability, performance and management requirements."

"HP and Wind River are collaborating to provide a fully integrated and supported HP Helion cloud solution for carrier grade NFV, enabling CSPs to leverage the agility that the over-the-top providers possess. We will also work together to enhance OpenStack technology to help ensure it evolves to meet carrier grade specifications."

HP clarified the major benefits of these new Wind River-bolstered Helion OpenStack solutions, and in terms of reliability, they include advanced self-healing, carrier grade Linux and kernel-based virtual machine hypervisor, along with high availability add-ons for OpenStack Control Plane to ensure service availability levels are top notch.

On the performance front, HP is promising advanced NFV workload placement to ensure the number of subscribers supported per server remains optimal, and carrier grade accelerated vSwitch. System topology will also be employed to optimise Virtual Network Function performance.

Security features will also be delivered to meet carrier demands, HP asserts.

Jim Douglas, senior vice president and CMO, Wind River, commented: "The telecom industry is eager to tap into the vast potential of NFV. By taking advantage of a virtualised or cloud environment, service providers can easily and quickly introduce new high-value services while reducing costs. In every case, maintaining carrier grade reliability is critical. By partnering with a leader like HP, we're enabling a new generation of carrier grade, cloud-enabled NFV deployments for our customers in this changing market."

You can expect these new HP Helion OpenStack solutions to become available next year.