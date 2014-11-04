Sony may ruin Virtual Reality with sick-inducing VR headsets, warns Oculus Rift

While Oculus has admitted the burgeoning virtual reality industry is "anybody's game," the company's founder, Brendan Iribe, has issued a dire warning to Sony and other competitors. As Project Morpheus circles ever closer, Iribe has argued that the rival gaming giant should solve problems of motion sickness before launching its own VR headset.

Iribe outlined his concerns at the Web Summit Conference in Dublin, saying that despite rapid gains the virtual reality market could be threatened by greedy companies eager to get their foot in the door with sub-standard products.

Oculus is "a little worried about some of the bigger companies putting out product that isn't quite ready," he explained. "That elephant in the room is disorientation and motion sickness."

It's an issue that Oculus is all too familiar with, as early developer models of the Oculus Rift headset were hampered by complaints of motion sickness. Iribe claims these kinks have been ironed out in the upcoming consumer version of the VR device, but he encouraged "other companies, particularly the big consumer companies, to not put out a product until they've solved that problem."

Since a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign in 2012, Oculus has been pretty much synonymous with virtual reality technology. Its crowdfunding success sparked a renewed wave of interest in VR, culminating in the company's $2 billion acquisition by Facebook earlier this year.

Thing is, despite all this fanfare, Oculus has not yet actually released a device on the market. Now rival products like Sony's Project Morpheus are looming on the horizon. On the one hand, these could eclipse the Oculus Rift completely. On the other, they could be riddled with so many flaws and bugs that the public will write off virtual reality before the phenomenon has either begun.

But meanwhile what's next for Oculus? Iribe says that the company wants to add body perception into its technology, meaning that when you're inside a virtual environment you could also look down and see your body interacting with this digital world.

Eventually, he says, the Oculus Rift will be shrunk down to a headset the size of a pair of sunglasses. However, Iribe admits that there is still "a ways to go."