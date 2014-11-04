Tabby Awards /Business winners for 2014 announced

The Tabby Awards /Business has announced the winning apps for 2014 – in other words, the best business apps for the iPad, Android, and Windows slates, as voted for by a panel of expert judges.

To pick out some highlight from this year's winners, the best Android Collaboration app was won by Voxeet Conferencing, which offers free international conference calls via your slate, with the promise of crisp sound quality.

And the best Android Productivity app was DocuSign, which makes electronically signing documents a dead easy affair.

For the iPad, the best Creation, Design and Editing app was voted as Adobe Ideas (now Illustrator Draw) which facilitates freeform vector illustrations. Adobe also scooped the iPad Presentation app award with its Adobe Voice offering.

As for the General Productivity award for the iPad, that was secured by AutoCAD 360, the drawing and drafting app.

When it came to Windows slates, the Marketing and Sales category was won by Seismic, with an app that provides data-rich, customised PowerPoint and Word documents to Windows devices.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best Android tablet apps

Best Android app - Collaboration: Voxeet Conferencing (USA)

Best Android app - Communications & Marketing: Showpad (USA)

Best Android app - In-the-field & Sales: AutoCAD 360, by Autodesk (USA)

Best Android app - IT or Business Tool: Cloud Phone, by Voxox (USA)

Best Android app - Productivity: DocuSign (USA)

Best iPad apps

Best iPad app - Collaboration: Procore Technologies (USA)

Best iPad app - Communications: Sococo for iPad (USA)

Best iPad app - Creation, Design & Editing: Adobe Ideas, now called Adobe Illustrator Draw (USA)

Best iPad app - Data Access and Collection: iAuditor, by SafetyCulture (Australia)

Best iPad app - Education & Training: Splice.sr, by DocuBuzz (Singapore)

Best iPad app - Finance & Accounting: Invoice2go (Australia)

Best iPad app - Healthcare & Pharmaceutical: Ethos Engage, by DDA Medical in partnership with ETHOS Health Communications (USA)

Best iPad app - In-the-field: SlideShark, by Brainshark (USA)

Best iPad app - Intelligence, Information & Reference: iQagent, by iQuest (USA)

Best iPad app - IT or Business Tool: iAuditor, by SafetyCulture (Australia)

Best iPad app - Marketing & Consumer Services: PepsiCo Consumer Insights App, by StickyDocs (USA)

Best iPad app - Presentation: Adobe Voice (USA)

Best iPad app - Productivity / Documents: PDF Reader Pro Edition for iPad, by iTech Development Systems (USA)

Best iPad app - Productivity (General): AutoCAD 360, by Autodesk (USA)

Best iPad app - Retail & Commerce: ShopKeep (USA)

Best iPad app - Sales: StudioGenie, by Genie Labs (USA)

Best iPad app - Business Products and Services: Apploi (USA)

Best Windows tablet apps

Best Windows app - BI, Data Access and Collection: Stimulsoft Reports.WinRT (Belarus)

Best Windows app - Collaboration & In-the-field: Mi-Forms Mobile Forms, by Mi-Corporation (USA)

Best Windows app - Marketing & Sales: Seismic (USA)

Best Windows app - Finance, HR & Productivity: BizXpert, by Kulcs-Soft Nyrt (Hungary)

The chair of this year's expert panel, Alex Bratton, author of Billion Dollar Apps and CEO of Lextech Global Services, commented: "I was inspired by the innovative apps submitted, especially the winners. They are indicative of the type of game-changing apps that are winning over the enterprise by solving real business problems in a way that engages the user."

He concluded: "Reviewing them was a great reminder of why we mobile entrepreneurs do what we do – deliver solutions that have the potential to change lives."