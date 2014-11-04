Tesco pulls unfortunately-named 'Isis' TVs from online store as awareness of terrorist group grows

Tesco has cut the price of Isis television sets, as the Islamic State terrorist group continues to grow in prominence.

22-inch models were reduced to £63 from £129, while the larger 28-inch sets came down in price to £89 from £179.

The retail giant began cutting prices back in September, but has denied that the price drop is connected to the Jihadist group. However, it is being reported that the TVs are now being slashed to record low prices, as well as being removed from the online store.

A Tesco spokesperson however claimed that the reductions were not as significant as they appeared.

"We have a number of televisions that we have on promotion," they said. "Part of our commitment to offering the best prices for our customers is our promotions online and in stores. But this is has nothing to do with the terrorist group."

However, a number of other businesses have already changed their name as a result of the growing awareness of the terrorist group.

In September, California-based firm Isis Wallet announced that it would be changing its name to Softcard to distinguish itself from the Islamic extremists.

"We have no interest in sharing a name with a group whose name has become synonymous with violence and our hearts go out to those who are suffering," said company CEO Michael Abbot.

UK business Isis Equity Partners has also confirmed that it will undergo a re-brand to avoid confusion with the terrorist group. ISIS has achieved notoriety for taking control of large areas of Iraq and Syria and beheading several western journalists.