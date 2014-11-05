A$AP Rocky, Yeasayer to feature on GTA V limited edition soundtrack

Rockstar Games will be releasing, in collaboration with Mass Appeal Records, a limited edition collections soundtrack of the Grand Theft Auto V game on both CD and vinyl.

"The Music of Grand Theft Auto V", a star-studded limited edition collection, as the company says, will include 59 tracks with original music from A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Twin Shadow, Wavves, Flying Lotus, Yeasayer and more.

In addition, these limited editions will feature the original score composed by Tangerine Dream, Woody Jackson, The Alchemist + Oh No, mixed by DJ Shadow.

Read more: Best games of Autumn 2014: Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and more

The CD collections include three discs, a branded GTA V gold brick USB drive, a poster and artwork, while the vinyl collection will feature six vinyl records, a booklet and an exclusive lithograph poster.

The bundles are limited to 5,000 units worldwide, and will be available from December 9th.

Rockstar says they will be available at all top online and physical record stores, but is yet to come out with a price.

The company decided to release the limited edition soundtrack in celebration of the release of the new, remastered and enhanced version of The Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC.

Related: UK to open interactive national videogame museum in 2015

The latest version of the game will also feature an expanded version of the Flying Lotus radio station.

Each radio station will also have a longer playlist and an additional radio commentary.

The Playstation 4 and Xbox One versions will be released on 18 November, while the PC version is out on 27 January.