Amazon favours Prime Members with new unlimited photo storage

For those with tonnes of family photos, and probably the occasional selfie, safe storage can be an issue. Phones get lost and stolen and computer hard drives have a nasty tendency to die. Having a backup to a cloud service is a good option, and there's no shortage of solutions for it, with Amazon being one of them.

That option just got a whole lot simpler and cheaper. The online retailer is announcing that its cloud storage will take on the task of unlimited photo storage for Prime members, adding one more benefit to the growing list already available.

"Tens of millions of members around the world already enjoy Prime. In the US, membership includes unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 20 million items, instant streaming of tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes through Prime Instant Video, one million songs and hundreds of playlists through Prime Music, early access to select Lightning Deals and access to over 600,000 books to borrow through the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library", Amazon states.

This brings the total Prime haul to video, Kindle lending library, free two day shipping, music and now photos. My colleague Brian Fagioli inquired about what happens to images if you cancel your Prime account. That's a question we don't yet have an answer for. Likely you'd lose them, but you never know until you ask.

Image Credit: Nadya Lukic / Shutterstock