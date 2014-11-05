Apple Pay launch boosts popularity of mobile payment rival Google Wallet

The hype surrounding the launch of Apple Pay in September has reportedly reignited interest in other NFC-based mobile payment services.

According to ArsTechnica, Google Wallet's weekly transactions have increased by 50 per cent in the last few months, while the number of new users has also double.

The Android-based payment platform was originally launched by Google back in 2011, and from a consumer perspective is largely identical to Apple Pay.

It is too early to tell if Apple's service will gain the required user base to pose a genuine threat to traditional payment methods, as the launch period has experienced a number of hurdles.

The company's CEO Tim Cook recently announced that one million cards were activated within the first 72 hours of the platform's launch, but the service's initial success has been stunted by opposition from retailers.

A consortium known as the Merchant Customer Exchange (MCX), which includes stores such as Walmart and 7-Eleven, has developed its own payments system based on reading QR codes called CurrentC.

An exclusivity agreement signed by MCX members has meant that a number of stores that initially supported Apple Pay have now dropped the platform, including two US pharmacies CVS and Rite Aid.

It has since been revealed by the CEO of MCX Dekkers Davidson that the CurrentC exclusivity agreement will only be in place for "months, not years." Both Apple Pay and Google Wallet will be hoping to return to stores soon in order to capitalise on the recent upturn in popularity.