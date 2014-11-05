BFI Player benefits from major revamp

The British Film Institute has announced a major overhaul of its BFI Player, with the on-demand video service being redesigned in terms of the interface, curation and diversity of the films available.

The BFI Player aims to be the prime destination for fans of indie and specialist films, the sort of flicks which you won't find on the bill at your local cinema. It has consulted a thousand BFI Player users for feedback which was used in the makeover of the service.

The Player has a new look, and the redesigned UI should make finding content much easier. Collections of movies have also been curated by BFI experts, and a film of the day will be highlighted, well, daily.

"Did you know" style facts and stories have also been added by the BFI, giving viewers extra nuggets of info as they browse the library of films.

And of course, more content has been added, with a total of over 1,400 films available to watch – with 60 per cent of those free to view. The premium content will be priced at £1 for shorts, with feature films starting at £2.50, running up to £10.

Related: Netflix gets a lovely new search interface

Amongst the new content is a fresh catalogue of films from Universal Pictures (including ET and Back to the Future), and throughout November, the BFI Player will be showing some classic sci-fi movies, including lesser known flicks like The Day The Earth Caught Fire.

Aside from sci-fi, a range of other collections are planned, including BFI London Film Festival hits, and BFI Flare, a range of LGBT content from the UK's leading LGBT film festival. A Cult Cinema collection will also boast films including gangster movies and oddities of British cinema history, and further collections will be rolled out in the coming months.

Edward Humphrey, Director of Digital at the BFI, commented: "BFI Player is uniquely placed to join the dots of film, taking audiences on an expertly curated journey from the very earliest films to the very latest releases. Growing audiences for British independent and specialised films is core to everything the BFI does and we recognise that audiences are seldom offered a real diversity of choice in the on-demand market. The revamped BFI Player continues our path towards a richer, more rewarding digital film experience for UK audiences."