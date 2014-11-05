Deal: BlackBerry smartphones running BB10 for less than half price

BlackBerry is clearing room in its warehouses for the new BlackBerry Passport and BlackBerry Classic (also known as the Q20) by slashing the prices of its BB10 smartphones by up to 55 per cent.

You can now bag yourself a Z10, Z30, Q5 or Q10 smartphone for a fraction of its RRP. The month long sale will run until the end of November, but stocks are selling out quickly.

For example, the BlackBerry Q10 is now only available in white as the black and pink variants have sold out at the time of writing.

Head to the official BlackBerry site to make the most of the fire sale.

