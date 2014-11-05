Deadline extended for FDM everywoman in Technology Awards

The deadline in the annual FDM everywoman in Technology Awards has been extended, meaning exceptional women in IT now have until 10 November to enter.

Entries are open from 2 September, until 10 November 2014.

These awards, in their fifth year, were created to drive awareness of the sector's career opportunities and to encourage higher numbers of women to work in the industry.

There are awards for women at all stages of their career – from young high-fliers to start-up founders and leaders within large corporate organisations.

The FDM everywoman in Technology Awards are free to enter and two new categories have been launched for 2015. Categories for 2015 are: Entrepreneur of the Year, Inspiration of the Year, Leader of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Start-up Founder of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Team Leader of the Year.

New categories for 2015 include: The One to Watch and International Leader of the Year.

C-founder of everywoman, Maxine Benson MBE, said: "Previous winners have shared with us the impact their award win has had on their business and their careers with many being promoted on the back of the recognition it has brought. The awards have grown exponentially since launch five years ago and have uncovered dozens of role models that will inspire future female tech stars to follow in their footsteps."

Sheila Flavell, chief operating officer of title sponsor FDM Group states, "FDM is delighted to continue sponsoring the everywoman in Technology Awards, allowing us to recognise and reward outstanding women and their achievements in the industry."