Disney's new Movies Anywhere app bounces on to Android devices

Disney's service Movies Anywhere, which acts as a digital locker for accessing Pixar, Marvel and Disney movies, is now available on Android, thus expanding the companies' reach to a substantial mobile audience.

Movies Anywhere has, prior to today, been available only on iOS devices and iTunes.

Online media have confirmed that Google and Disney made a deal, allowing users to purchase and watch movies from all Android-powered devices, including smartphones and tablet computers.

The app will be available for purchase through Google Play on Tuesday.

In order to get access to over 450 titles provided by the service, users need to connect their Disney Movies Anywhere accounts to their Google Play, or iTunes accounts. After that, they can start buying content directly from the store.

This deal is one of a few rare cases where Apple and Google have agreed to share licensing agreements.

"We want to make it easy for movie fans to enjoy all of their past and future digital purchases across all of their devices," said Jonathan Zepp, head of Google Play Movies partnerships.

"Our partnership with Disney now gives Google Play users the ability to conveniently watch all of their Disney, Marvel and Pixar digital movies that have been purchased from any Disney Movies Anywhere participating retailer."

Disney has timed this announcement with the releases of "Maleficent" and "Planes: Fire & Rescue", and is also giving away a free copy of "Wreck-it Ralph" to all customers who connect a new Google, or iTunes account to Movies Anywhere.