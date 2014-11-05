EMC announces OpenStack Reference Architecture Program

EMC, a company that works on cloud computing, Big Data and trusted IT solutions, announced on Tuesday that it's offering a new OpenStack Reference Architecture Program, and an EMC Enterprise Hybrid Cloud OpenStack® Edition, in an effort to help their customers deploy OpenStack and increase investments.

The EMC OpenStack edition is designed to help customers build hybrid clouds on VMware vCloud, Microsoft Azure and OpenStack-based solutions.

The Architecture Program is built to help deploy OpenStack clouds, through validated reference architectures.

Third platform applications will drive almost 100 per cent of IT growth by 2020, claims IDC.

A lot of the new workloads will be running on leveraging Open Source technologies, which means big growth for OpenStack, said Dorian Naveh, senior director of technology alliances at EMC in a written statement on the EMC Pulse blog.

"Many new workloads will be running on and leveraging Open Source technologies. As a result, we are seeing tremendous growth in OpenStack occurring in the Private and Hybrid Cloud spaces. There are several reasons for this including tangible customer benefits like flexibility, modularity, and reduced costs – all backed by a broad community.

EMC said it will work with its partners Ubuntu, supported by Canonical, Mirantis and Red Hat on simplifying the installation of joint technologies, and will expand the program into 2015 with other partners, like VMware and other members of the OpenStack partner ecosystem.

The company also said they're working on a new project named Manila, which it believes will be well received by the user community.