Funding means TechFuture Girls computer clubs now available for free to schools

The Tech Partnership has announced that it has accrued enough sponsorship funds from employers to make its computing clubs, TechFuture Girls (formerly known as CC4G or Computer Clubs for Girls), available for free to all schools.

The scheme offers lunchtime or after school clubs teaching girls aged between 10 and 14 computer skills via a mixture of methods including projects and games. It has been going for almost a decade now, and has seen over 150,000 girls benefit.

Employers are involved not only in funding but in determining which skills should be worked on, including coding, data management and cyber-security. All material that's taught does, however, revolve around girls' interests such as fashion, music and sport.

Previously, schools were required to stump up a licence fee to get on board with the computing clubs, but the fresh funding from employers means that fee has been waived for the academic year 2014/15.

HP, which is a platinum sponsor, has taken the lead in stumping up cash, backed by money from gold sponsors BT, National Grid and Oracle.

Jacqui Ferguson, Senior Vice President, UK & Ireland, HP Enterprise Services, commented: "At HP, we believe that diversity and inclusion are key drivers of creativity, innovation and invention. By investing in TechFuture Girls, we're helping to create a diverse, inclusive environment by engaging girls at the very age when they start to disengage from (the subject of) technology."

"HP staff will also have the opportunity to volunteer at local TechFuture Girls where they will support teachers in delivering resources and serve as role models for the girls. We're delighted to help make the successful TechFuture Girls program available more widely."

