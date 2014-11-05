Gear S smartwatch goes on sale at Samsung stores and O2 on Friday

Samsung has announced that its Gear S smartwatch will go on sale exclusively at Samsung Experience Stores, the Samsung online shop, and at O2 come this Friday 7 November.

Other major UK retailers will follow in stocking the wearable, but Samsung didn't make it clear when further outlets would have the Gear S.

As for the asking price? Well, if you weren't aware yet, it's a bit of a stinger with the RRP set at £329. That's around the same price point the Apple Watch will likely start at, given that it's set to be $350 in the US (the UK price isn't confirmed, but will doubtless be £300 or perhaps a touch more).

So Samsung will have its work cut out in terms of the competition come next spring – not to mention the current smartwatches available, like the Moto 360 which currently retails at £200.

The Gear S is undeniably well equipped, though, boasting a 2in Super AMOLED display with a 480 x 360 resolution, driven by a dual-core 1GHz processor and 512MB of RAM. It also boasts a nifty looking curved design and cushioned wrist strap, and 3G connectivity allowing you to make and receive calls and texts from your wrist.

Ines van Gennip, Marketing Director, IT & Mobile Division, Samsung UK & Ireland, commented: "This is an exciting and dynamic time for the wearable technology category and we are delighted to be leading the innovation drive, delivering products that truly redefine the mobile experience for customers by offering greater flexibility and freedom on the move. Combining a sleek, stylish design and Super AMOLED screen with 3G connectivity, the Samsung Gear S is the ultimate smart wearable device."