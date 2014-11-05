Halfords moves SAP for Retail solutions to HP Helion Managed Virtual Private Cloud platform

HP Enterprise Services UK has announced that Halfords has shifted its SAP for Retail solutions to an HP Helion Managed Virtual Private Cloud environment.

Halfords, as you're doubtless aware, is in the car business (along with leisure and cycling products), and it has some 460 stores throughout the UK and Ireland, with 12,000 staff in total.

HP says that the new five year contract Halfords has signed will enable the firm to transform its IT operations, optimise costs, as well as benefit from increased flexibility and the ability to rapidly scale as needed in the future.

HP Helion Managed Virtual Private Cloud will provide 24 hour, 7 days a week monitoring and management of Halfords' SAP systems in order to drive the better utilisation of software and staff alike.

HP provides Halfords' SAP ERP application, SAP NetWeaver Business Warehouse component, and SAP Process Integration tech plus business intelligence solutions, all from two secure data centres.

Related: HP teams up with Wind River for Helion OpenStack solutions with carrier grade capabilities

Anna Barsby, CIO at Halfords, commented: "We selected HP as a strategic partner to support our SAP systems upgrade. HP demonstrated a proactive end-to-end service for our SAP solutions with the ability to flex the workload, which increases our commercial agility. As well as providing a lower risk solution in a cost-effective way, this positions us for future growth."