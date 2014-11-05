HTC has an iPad Air killer up its sleeve for 2015

HTC plans to release its own high-end tablet in 2015 after a company executive poured scorn on any suggestions that it would enter the race at the bottom end of the sector.

Read more: HTC really, really wants businesses to buy the Nexus 9 tablet

The Taiwanese firm, which just produced the new Nexus 9 for Google, will release a tablet in 2015 and there’s no way that it will be priced under NT$5,000 [£102].

"It's not a profitable market," HTC North Asia President Jack Tong told Focus Taiwan. "There is actually a bit more room for growth and product differentiation in the high-end and mid-tier tablet segments.”

Tong went on to state that the market for 7in tablets is being threatened by phablets and smartphones that have screen sizes in excess of the 5.5in, much like the Nexus 6 smartphone that has just been built by Motorola for Google.

HTC has been quiet on the tablet front for some time and the Google Nexus 9 was its first entry into the sector since the HTC Flyer that was released back in 2011. At the time the company never even revealed the sales figures such was its poor performance.

There might not have been any tablets in that time but there have been plenty of whispers about how HTC plans to follow up the Flyer. One of the murmurings that gained most traction involved a slate running on Windows RT in two sizes [7in and 10in], which never saw the light of day due to the woeful performance of the Windows RT platform.

Read more: Nexus 9 vs iPad Air 2: Full specs comparison

This gave way to a project dubbed as “Babel” that was ready to bring a 10in slate to the table that could flip-flop between Windows 8 and Android with 64-bit performance and a range of impressive features. The fact it was only rumoured back in February means that elements of that design could eventually form a part of the 2015 tablet being talked about.