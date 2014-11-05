Nationwide launches Android Wear app to let customers check their balance on a smartwatch

Nationwide has launched the first app for an Android Wear smartwatch which allows folks to check their balance in real-time from their wrist-wear.

Of course, you'll need an Android Wear watch to do so, paired with an Android smartphone running Android 4.3 or better and the Nationwide mobile banking app.

The app is available now, and is dead easy to setup, and once you've done so, all it takes is a quick utterance of "OK Google, start quick balance", and your watch will display the current balance on your account.

That's pretty much the extent of the functionality on the smartwatch, so it's not particularly exciting, but compulsive balance checkers may get some mileage from it (or indeed those who like to show off their smartwatch and the funky things it can do). You can do much more on the phone banking app, of course, including making payments and managing your overdraft facility.

Tony Prestedge, Chief Operating Officer at Nationwide, commented: "Providing customers with a variety of ways to manage their money, whenever and how ever they want is a priority for us. Giving those members who want and have the technology the ability to check their balance on their watch provides them with even more choice as to how they interact with us whether it is online, through an app, face-to-face or over the phone."

You can expect other banks to follow suit soon enough, particularly if smartwatch sales pick up next year as analysts (and Apple) are definitely banking on.