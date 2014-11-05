Swamped by all of 2014's network vulnerabilities? Google's new gotofail tool has got your back

Whether it's Heartbleed, or the Apple gotofail flaw, or the even more recent POODLE attack, 2014 has been a year of big vulnerabilities in some of the Internet's core systems. The resulting pandemonium has left many an IT manager and network administrator reeling with all the fixes and bugs required.

But fear not, Google is on the case! To help developers and security researchers identify applications that are vulnerable to known SSL/TLS attacks and configuration problems, Google is releasing a tool that checks for these problems.

The tool, called nogotofail, allows developers to set up an infrastructure through which they can run known attacks against the target application. It has the ability to execute various attacks that require man-in-the-middle position, which is one of the key components of many of the known attacks on SSL/TLS, including POODLE, BEAST and others.

"The core of nogotofail is the on path network MiTM named nogotofail.mitm that intercepts TCP traffic. It is designed to primarily run on path and centers around a set of handlers for each connection which are responsible for actively modifying traffic to test for vulnerabilities or passively look for issues," according to the tool's documentation.

"nogotofail is completely port agnostic and instead detects vulnerable traffic using DPI instead of based on port numbers. Additionally, because it uses DPI, it is capable of testing TLS/SSL traffic in protocols that use STARTTLS."

"The Android Security Team has built a tool, called nogotofail, that provides an easy way to confirm that the devices or applications you are using are safe against known TLS/SSL vulnerabilities and misconfigurations," Chad Brubaker of the Android security team wrote in a blog post.

"Nogotofail works for Android, iOS, Linux, Windows, Chrome OS, OSX, in fact any device you use to connect to the Internet. There's an easy-to-use client to configure the settings and get notifications on Android and Linux, as well as the attack engine itself which can be deployed as a router, VPN server, or proxy."

"We've been using this tool ourselves for some time and have worked with many developers to improve the security of their apps. But we want the use of TLS/SSL to advance as quickly as possible," Brubaker wrote.

The nogotofail tool is now on GitHub, and it's open source to boot!