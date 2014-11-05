TalkTalk follows BT and Sky in levying significant price hikes

TalkTalk subscribers are being stung by price rises of up to £5 per month for phone and broadband packages in a move that follows similar tactics by the likes of BT and Sky in recent months.

From 1 December all customers will see line rental rise 4.7 per cent from £15.95 per month to £16.70 per month and the Value Line Rental service that offers savings for those paying yearly is also on the up.

The latter rise means that customers looking to take advantage of the cheaper service will end up paying £180.36 per year [£15.03 per month when broken down] as opposed to the £172.20 now [£14.35 per month].

It gets worse for customers with the TalkTalk Plus call and broadband package where it has levied an increase of 19.4 per cent from £15.50 per month to £18.50 per month.

Some of TalkTalk’s legacy shared metallic path facility [SMPF] offerings where customers have broadband or home phone with TalkTalk but not both are also increasing by £5 per month.

"Our customers are talking, watching, streaming and downloading more than ever, not just at home but on the go. To meet their growing needs, we're adding more to their packages. As we continue to invest in improvements to our service, some prices will increase,” said a TalkTalk spokesperson.

Customers on the Simply Broadband, Essentials TV or Plus TV packages, however, won’t be hit with any price rises and Plus TV subscribers will actually get a better deal from 1 December when they receive a free mobile SIM with 100 minutes, 250 texts and 200MB of data per month.

The rises don’t end there with the International Call Boost rising by 43 per cent to £5 a month, though from 1 December there will be a further 22 countries available. Anytime UK Calls Boost is another to fly upwards with a 50 per cent increase to £7.50 per month although it now comes with unlimited calls to UK mobiles from the start of next month.

TalkTalk is in the process of sending letters to all of its customers to confirm the increases and those that are unhappy can contact the company within 30 days to cancel existing deals.

The firm isn’t alone in setting above inflation price rises after Sky levied an increase on its line rental costs and BT increased the cost of line rental with certain broadband offerings rising by as much as six per cent.

