Ask.fm tries to escape teen suicides, cyber bullying reputation by moving to Ireland

The social networking site Ask.fm, recently linked with a number of cyber bullying cases and even teenage suicides, is moving from Latvia to Ireland, media reports.

The Latvian network, famous for allowing users to anonymously post questions and answers, and very popular among teens, was bought in August by US media billionaire Barry Diller through Ask.com, for an undisclosed amount of money.

The company said on Monday that it will be joining Ask.com in its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

Related: Rackspace hybrid cloud backs MobileForceField's fight against cyber bullies

The network has 180 million active monthly users, Financial Times reports.

Ever since it was founded in 2010, the site has been criticized as a platform for online abuse, and for not doing enough to prevent cyber bullying.

In 2013. Business Insider reported that nine teenagers committed suicide after being trolled and flamed by other members of the site.

Same media reported that out of 65 million users that the website had at the time, half of them were under the age of 18.

Ask.fm's CEO Doug Leeds says that the network updated its policies and terms of service, and that it's appointing a law enforcement affairs officer in Ireland, to help "materially improve the safety of the site":

"In an effort to provide new and enhanced information to our users in important areas, such as how to block and report users or problematic content, how to disable the anonymous feature or block anonymous questions, and to provide more explanation of our safety controls and website rules."

"There will be no changes to the fundamental aspects of the service such as charging for it or removing the ability to ask questions anonymously. Rather, these changes are designed to empower our user base with more information about how to control their experience on Ask.fm".