The Digital Catapult announces three local centres in the UK

The Digital Catapult, a national centre for rapid advance of the UK's best digital ideas, has announced the creation of three local Digital Catapult Centres in Sunderland, Brighton and Bradford.

The three local centres, designed to generate thousands of new jobs, drive innovation at a local level and create millions in linked investment and future funding, are due to open in March 2015. The main facility in London will be supported by three regional centres in Sunderland, Brighton and Bradford.

On Wednesday, the Digital Catapult will announce the appointment of three LEP led consortia to establish the centres. The main facility will be in King's Cross in London that opens today, supported by the three regional centres across the United Kingdom.

The Digital Catapult will initially support the three LEPs with resources and collaborative support of up to £500,000. This includes the cost of setting up each local Digital Catapult Centre, costs for developing and delivering projects agreed and aligned with the Catapult's focus areas and for use of Catapult resources to support engagement and initiatives.

"It is an exciting time to be a tech business in the UK. Our digital economy is already one of the strongest markets in the world, valued at more than £100 billion. Growth areas including the Internet of Things and digital creative industries are opening up a range of new opportunities for companies in the sector", said Ed Vaizey, minister for the Digital Economy.

"The new Digital Catapult Centre will provide a thriving, state-of-the-art hub for some of the country's most innovative digital companies and entrepreneurs."

The three consortia were chosen following a competitive bid process.