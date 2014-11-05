Three video games you should play on Bonfire Night

"Remember, remember the fifth of November, gunpowder treason and plot. I see no good reason why gunpowder treason should ever be forgot."

So goes that age-old rhyme we learn in our infancy. It's a folk poem that your secondary school English teacher would later scrawl on the whiteboard as an example of amphibraic tetrameter, and a yearly tradition that you would later refer to as "that ear worm that never goes away."

But catchy poems and fireworks are not the only consequences of Guy Fawkes's 1605 attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament. Four hundred years later, the assassination attempt caught the imaginations of an unlikely crew: Video games developers.

The Plot

Way back before he waved his finger threateningly at a buffet of besuited morons on national TV, Lord Sugar founded the consumer electronics company Amstrad. It was for Amstrad's computers that Odin Coputer Graphics released The Plot in 1988, a 2D flip-screen platformer parody of the gunpowder plot.

Here, the player took control of Guy Fawkes in his attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament. You had to search the vaults beneath the government building to prepare the bomb, collecting the occasional firework along the way for extra points.

Reception was mixed, with Your Sinclair saying in its review "I don't take too kindly to the plot of The Plot.... A terrorist computer game? I think so!" Though it admitted that it was "polished" and "a touch challenge" that's a "worthwhile buy for hardened platform freaks."

Doctor Who: The Adventure Games – The Gunpowder Plot

After an unfortunate bump (read that as "metal-grinding collision") with a spaceship, the TARDIS lands in 1605 to find that their calamitous journey has torn a slew of other holes in time and space. Now a group of men are plotting to assassinate the King, but a mysterious woman with glowing green eyes is helping them do it.

Sure, it suggests that actually aliens are behind the Gunpowder plot, but it's a nifty take nonetheless. Available on PC and Mac with some great voice acting from the TV show regulars, it's worth a play.

Call of Duty loves Guy Falkes

This isn't a game in itself as such, but that world-famous AAA franchise Call of Duty. In the promotional campaign for Black Ops II, Treyarch used a series of documentary style clips that centred around different elements of technology and warfare. In two of them, Guy Fawkes masks appear on screen.

Though COD is not the only gaming series to become preoccupied with the V For Vendetta style costume. Combat in Arms also allows you to dress your soldier in a Guy Fawkes mask – while back in Treyarch's version you can also customise your emblem in multiplayer so whenever you kill someone in multiplayer, the British terrorist's face flashes up. That's probably a better way to remember an assassination attempt than a nursery rhyme.