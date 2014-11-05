Windows Phone 8.1 with trendy Denim ready for Lumia 930 and 1520

Microsoft is ready to roll out the long-awaited Lumia Denim update to a couple of its high end Lumia smartphones with the rest of the range gaining access by the end of the year.

The Windows Phone 8.1 update will be downloaded to the Lumia 930 and 1520 as an over-the-air update later this month, according to the reliable Windows Phone Twitter user @nawzil8.

“It will start rolling out this month for the flagship phones and later for other phones,” he confirmed to two Twitter users before adding that by flagships he meant the two handsets.

The Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1 plus Lumia Denim brings a glut of features that are exclusive to Lumia devices including a new, faster Lumia Camera app, quicker photo snapping, and moment capture feature shooting for 4K video at 24fps. In addition it also includes auto HDR and dynamic flash, improved image processing, “Hey Cortana” voice activation, and an upgraded glance screen with added Bing Weather and Health & Fitness.

Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1 also has a range of new features that includes Cortana beta for UK users, folders on the start screen, apps corner mode, SMS merge and forwarding, consumer VPN, and an improved version of Internet Explorer.

The Lumia 930, which was announced in April, has an impressive set of features that includes a 5in OLED display [1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution], Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core chip, and an impressive 20-megapixel camera on the back.

Nokia’s Lumia 1520, meanwhile, brings a similar set of features to the table as the Lumia 930 except for the fact it has a beefier 6in display that puts it in phablet range and there is a larger battery to power this.

Windows Phone continues to lag far behind both Android and iOS globally with the latest data from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech showing it is third place with under 10 per cent of the market that stems from the reluctance by many developers to bring apps to the platform.

