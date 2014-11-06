Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates goals by imitating iPhone monkey emojis

Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus has gone all techie on us over the last couple of weeks.

The German international footballer has long kept the masses entertained with his abundance of pace and flair, but now it's his goal celebrations that are catching the eye.

Having made the net bulge in three of his last four games – against St Pauli, Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, respectively – Reus has marked his trio of goals by imitating three of the most popular iPhone emojis.

That's right, I'm talking about the 'see no evil', 'hear no evil' and 'speak no evil' monkeys.

The majority of professional footballers are fairly well-known for a general lack of personality and a largely unimaginative approach to most things in life, and certainly aren't associated with frequent references to popular culture.

In fact, they don't often go far beyond basic arm-waving and shouting, so Reus' effort comes as a refreshing change.

I'm hoping this catches on.

Image credit: Veooz