EE TV now available, comes free with £9.95 per month EE broadband

EE has launched its new home TV service, named EE TV, as of today with the set-top box available to buy in the network's store across the country.

The service will offer over 70 Freeview channels (with 13 in HD), alongside catch-up TV offerings including iPlayer, Demand Five, YouTube and the like. That will be backed up by a large library of on-demand films and shows.

EE says that its TV smart box is worth £300, but the box and service come free to EE mobile customers who sign up for an EE broadband plan, which start at £9.95 per month (with speeds of up to 17Mbps at that level). If you'd prefer fibre, that starts from £19.95 monthly (for up to 38Mbps). Note that you'll also need EE line rental at £15.75 per month.

A big data bonus is also promised for those on EE monthly mobile tariffs who sign up for EE TV and home broadband, and they'll get a boosted data allowance up to 10GB or 20GB depending on their exact tariff.

Neat features are also promised from the EE TV box, including multi-screen viewing with the ability to watch four different live (or recorded) programmes across four different devices (TV, smartphone or tablet) simultaneously. The EE TV app also lets you fling content from your phone to your TV screen with a simple flick of the finger.

Related: Give me coffee and TV, but not over my smartphone

Pippa Dunn, Chief Marketing Officer, EE, commented: "Customers can now go into any EE store nationwide and sign-up for the UK's most advanced TV service. With EE TV, we have combined our expertise in mobile and home broadband to develop a game-changing home TV service that you can watch on your smartphone and tablet, as well as your telly."

She further enthused: "EE TV offers exceptional value for money, is simple to set up and use, and comes with market-leading features which really do allow customers to create a unique personal viewing experience."