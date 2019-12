I'm sure there are many people out there who love Microsoft Word's auto-capitalisation feature, but for some tasks, it can be more of a hindrance than an aid. Here's how to disable it completely.

1. From the File menu, select "Help"

2. Select "Proofing"

3. Select "AutoCorrect Options"

4. Uncheck the "Capitalise first letter of sentences" tick box

5. Click "OK"