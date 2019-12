Today marks AIIM's World Paper Free Day where companies around the world make a vow to reduce the amount of paper used in their business. Despite initiatives like this, the wider issue around the environmental impact of using paper in businesses is often overlooked.

Not in this scene though.

(The original printer scene in 1999's Office Space featured the song "Die Motherf*cker, Die" by the Geto Boys, but this version has been cleaned up for your sensitive ears).