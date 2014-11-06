It's all change at Jive Software as CEO Tony Zingale retires

Communication and collaboration solutions firm Jive Software has announced the retirement of its CEO Tony Zingale after almost a five year tenure.

The former Mercury Interactive and Clarify CEO has served on Jive's Board of Directors since 2007 and became Chairman in 2011.

He said, "I'm so proud of what we've achieved over the past five years, in which Jive has cemented its leadership position in the competitive and growing enterprise collaboration market.

"I especially want to thank our dedicated employees and customers around the world. I look forward to continuing on this journey with you, and helping to guide the company as executive Chairman."

The Palo Alto-based company has also announced the double promotion of Elisa Steele, executive vice president of marketing and products, to President and to the newly created 'Office of the CEO' role until a new CEO is appointed.

Coming from executive management roles at Microsoft, Skype and Yahoo, Steele joined Jive as Chief Marketing Officer in January 2014 and will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company in an interim capacity, alongside independent board director Bill Lanfri.

"Jive's market opportunity is big, and our time is now," she said. "The industry has never been so ready for the enterprise collaboration solutions we provide.

"In close partnership with Jive's world-class Board of Directors, I'm excited to help lead Jive to even greater success. I want to thank Tony for his leadership and guidance and look forward to continuing our successful partnership in his new role."