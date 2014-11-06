KPMG: Demand for IT workers remains high despite slowdown

UK companies are still on the look out for large numbers of IT staff despite the demand slowing down slightly for the first time in the last three months.

The latest KPMG and REC Report on Jobs found that the demand for permanent IT workers dropped from 69.6 in September to 68.5 in October and still outscored the UK-wide trend for permanent staff of 65.9.

Temporary IT worker demand also declined slightly from 65.9 to 65.5 yet it was still the second-highest reading since August 1998. Even with all this optimism there is still a real worry over a drop in salaries that threatens to make it harder for companies to recruit IT workers.

“The demand for permanent and temporary IT staff has continued to grow strongly for yet another month, though a slowdown in salary growth can be seen and comes as little surprise. Businesses are struggling to make sense of paying over the odds for people that lack the skills that are required,” said Heath Jackson, partner in the CIO Advisory practice at KPMG.

Jackson went on to warn that firms must make sure to handle this issue meticulously in order to prevent it becoming a problem.

“Inflation may be easing, but with many people either struggling on low incomes or still behind the earnings curve because of years of pay freezes, it is something employers will have to consider very carefully. The ruling, earlier this week, on holiday and overtime pay will ensure this is an issue that will rumble on for some time,” he added.

The same man stated last month that companies need to differentiate themselves when it comes to on the job training and that it can sometimes be the determining factor for younger employees looking to climb aboard the IT job ladder.

KPMG also launched a new scheme earlier this summer aiming to address a shortfall in data scientists by offering education to international PhD students following a report from IT Jobs Watch that pointed to increase of 1,005 per cent in data scientist roles over the past 24 months.