Samsung Galaxy Gear S goes on sale at O2 tomorrow

O2 has announced that it will be selling Samsung's Gear S smartwatch from 7 November, tomorrow, as well as some details on pricing for tariffs.

The network notes that it's the first smartwatch it has made available which carries a SIM, and that customers can either pair it up with a Samsung phone running Android 4.3 or better, using the phone's plan allowance, or it can be bought as a standalone device with its own plan (though you'll need to activate it with a compatible Samsung device initially).

The Gear S will be available on the usual range of tariffs, and O2 cites a plan which gives you 100 minutes, 100 texts and 100MB of data for £23 per month, with the Gear S itself costing £10 up front. The watch retails at £329, incidentally, and will also be available to buy at Samsung stores tomorrow.

O2 also runs a recycling scheme, whereby your old smartwatch can be traded in when you upgrade to the Gear S – for example, you'll get £70 cash for an old Samsung Gear 2.

In brief, the Gear S has a 2in Super AMOLED display with a 480 x 360 resolution, along with a dual-core 1GHz processor and 512MB of RAM. It has a curved design and cushioned wrist strap, and Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and of course 3G on board. As mentioned, you can use it as a standalone device to make calls and texts.