Sky Bet's mobile app gets a facelift with Touch ID and iBeacon technology

British gambling firm Sky Bet has launched two new innovations at the Leeds United and Rotherham United football stadiums to enhance customers' mobile experience, in the form of Touch ID and iBeacon technology.

The introduction of Touch ID aims to enhance the mobile login experience by making is significantly quicker and easier to login and the iBeacon technology enables fans on iOS devices to receive tailored in-game messages and offers based on the match they are watching.

Read more: Report: UK businesses need to invest more in mobile

Commenting on its on-going mobile drive, Sky Bet apps product manager, Eddie Ross said: "Continuous innovation is something we pride ourselves on within the Sky Betting and Gaming app team.

"Touch ID is just one example of how we have integrated the latest technologies in our apps to provide our users with a better experience. It's also extremely secure as neither Apple nor Sky get access to your details.

"iBeacons meanwhile is a really exciting opportunity for us to use our unique partnership with Football League clubs to improve the fan experience at grounds across the country. The feedback from both clubs has been encouraging and, although this technology is still very new, the potential is enormous."

Read more: FieldWiz breaks new ground with affordable football activity tracker

Sky Bet obviously considers mobile to be a key component of its business moving forward and, along with these two new technologies, is also looking to enhance its iPhone and iPad Sky Casino offering by partnering with mobile and connected solutions company Somo.

Somo's role will be to ensure that the game maintains a top position in the Apple Store's UK Casino app category.