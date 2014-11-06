WhatsApp leaks suggest Skype-killing voice chat service is coming soon

Mobile messaging service WhatsApp could soon let users make and receive voice calls using Wi-Fi or a mobile data connection.

According to images leaked online, the feature is set to launch in 2015 and would make the platform a genuine rival to Voice over IP (VoIP) services such as Skype.

Dutch site Droidapp has posted images of what it claims are the icons set to be used for the voice call feature. The website also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp call and even an audio clip of the dial tone.

If the leaks do prove to be genuine it means that the voice chat service that many WhatsApp users have been requesting is finally on its way.

The rumours have resurfaced on the same day that the Facebook-owned platform announced the launch of another new feature.

Updating users via its FAQ page, the company revealed that users will now be informed when their sent messages have been read.

Prior to the update, a grey tick would appear next to a message indicating it had been successfully sent, followed by a second grey tick to show users that the message had been delivered. Now, the two grey ticks will turn blue informing you that the sent messages have been read.

The changes have also been applied to group chats and broadcast messages, with the two ticks changing colour once every participant has read the message.

So far, WhatsApp has yet to comment on the voice chat leaks, but sources indicate that the feature has been in development for some time.

