A Science lab in your pocket? Intel Global Challenge 2014 winners Lab4U promise to give you just that

Lab4U, a Chilean start up headed up by the dynamic Komal Dadlani, took home the $50 000 (£31,586) first prize and the title of 2014 Intel Global Challenge winner.

ITProPortal is in California's Sillicon Valley to cover The Challenge, which pits tens of thousands of young entrepreneurs around the world against each other in a competition to find the most innovative business idea that can also change the world.

Lab4U is pretty darn cool. It's an Android app that is filled with Science experiments you conduct with your phone as the main player. Using standard smartphone features like GPS and its camera or basic hardware like the weight of the device, physical experiments can be performed (don't worry your phone is safe from harm and smashed screens) with real time feedback on your findings or results.

The startup already has one client and is busy testing their product but even in the Beta stage it's a clever little app. You have a mini laboratory in your pocket. Roll that out to schools who can't afford state of the art labs and you've got a nifty little way to increase Science learning.

Intel's Corporate Affairs Vice President, Staci Palmer says it was clear Lab4U would come out on top. Not only did they offer a strong value proposition but also showed there was a strong business model foundation in place that could be grown. Obviously the added benefit of pushing STEM to even more youngsters likely gave them an added advantage.

After beating out all the initial competition Lab4U as well as 25 other semi-finalists headed to Silicon Valley in San Francisco for a week of training and skills workshops from the likes of LinkedIn co-founder Konstantin Guerike to improve their current business models.

From there the semi-finalists were whittled down to 8. Those 8 then had to pitch to a large audience and 6 judges. After just under 10 years of running, more than 50 per cent of the competitors in the Intel Global Challenge have gone on to turn their big ideas into sustainable businesses raising more than $36 million (£22.7 million) in capital and creating more than 1900 jobs.