'Drone boning' is the first porn movie shot using drone technology

We’re reading a lot about drones in the news - for example there is talk that Amazon will deliver books with drones.

So we guess it must have been inevitable that there would be porno being shot with drones, and according to Esquire, this has happened. The movie is called Drone Boning, and it stars Taggart and Rosewood. (No, never heard of ‘em, not as up on my porn stars as I used to be.)

Esquire put it well when they said, “We suppose this was inevitable…It’s almost 2015 and drone porn is finally a reality.” They also wrote, “There isn’t really that much sex in the video…even without the fleeting shots of people getting it on, the film is a pretty damn impressive use of a drone capture some pretty damn impressive landscapes.”

The adult film business has been in serious decline lately, and while we don’t see something like this saving it, it is an interesting gimmick that should bring out a few curious views. Porn has often been on the forefront of technology, they helped push the VCR and the internet through, and we don’t see this as a big step forward for drone technology, it will probably become at least a footnote in adult film history, if nothing else.