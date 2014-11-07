First Microsoft Lumia phone will be launched on 11 November

Microsoft has put a date on the reveal of the first Microsoft Lumia handset – that is, the first Lumia phone which won't bear the Nokia brand.

And that date is 11 November, with Microsoft teasing on the Nokia (ahem) Conversations blog page (spotted by Engadget): "Want to see #MoreLumia? Come back on November 11, to find out more!"

Of course, the upcoming handset has been leaked (aren't they all?), and this one is the Microsoft Lumia RM-1090. According to the listing for the device by TENAA (the telecoms certification body in China), it will carry a 5in display with a resolution of 960 x 540, and the handset will be a budget effort.

It's somewhat surprising that Microsoft would choose to kick off with a debut Lumia phone that's a low-key budget affair, especially when folks are keenly awaiting the next Lumia flagship. That would have made a much bigger splash for a new Microsoft Lumia era, but hopefully it will arrive soon enough...

Microsoft hasn't completely canned Nokia phones, by the way, just Nokia Lumia handsets. Cheap phones will still be produced using the Nokia name, such as the Nokia 130 (although it isn't clear if the Nokia Asha line will continue).

Image Credit: Nowhereelse.fr