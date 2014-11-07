Google makes LG G Watch R available on US Play Store

Google has made the LG G Watch R available to purchase through its Play Store over in the US.

The smartwatch is listed at bang on $300, the RRP over in the States, although sadly it still isn't available in the UK Play Store as of the time of writing.

At this point, the Play Store product page in the UK still states: "LG G Watch R is not available in your country".

Although of course it is available in our country via many other online retailers, such as Expansys for example, which has the device at £220.

The G Watch R is a round-faced smartwatch with a 1.3in P-OLED display, driven by a 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 processor. It has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. The device sports a 410mAh battery, and it's also IP67 certified, which means you can send it for a dip in up to a metre of water for 30 minutes.

In terms of sensors, the smartwatch has a gyro, accelerometer, compass, barometer, and PPG (heart rate monitor).

Perhaps most importantly compared to its predecessor, the G Watch, it's a far more aesthetically pleasing device.