Google’s Nexus 6 still not available... but new cases are on the way

Google's first entry into the phablet market, the Nexus 6, may not actually be available yet, but that hasn't stopped the search engine giant revealing new cases for the device.

The Google Play Store today added two covers for the handset, but these too are proving just as elusive as the smartphone itself, with both tagged as "coming soon."

Read more: Nexus 6 pre-orders sell out immediately - but there's still hope

The Naked Tough Case is priced in the UK at £25 and boasts a lightweight, dual-layered case and chrome finish to give the handset a more polished look. It also comes with a coordinated bumper to protect against impacts and an integrated stand.

The folding Folio Case meanwhile will set owners back £30 and also includes a built-in stand for landscape viewing. The case also comes with microfiber lining to house ID and credit cards.

Since being formally announced last month, the Nexus 6 has proven difficult to acquire. Most retailers won't even allow you to pre-order the device, but there are a couple of online outlets where you can put your name down for one such as Motorola.

Read more: Why Google's Nexus 6 will be a success

However, there's still no word on when the handset or the recently announced cases will be available to buy from the Google Play Store.