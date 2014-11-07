Lenovo reportedly prepping cheapest Chromebook yet for post-Christmas release

Lenovo is set to out the cheapest Chromebook to date in early 2015, according to reports.

Chromebooks - lightweight laptops running Chrome OS - usually cost around £200, but the upcoming Lenovo machine could be sold for as low as £107, according to DigiTimes.

These Lenovo Chromebooks will be powered by China's Rockchip Electronics, and built by China's ODM Bitland Information Technology. Integration of the supply chain for Lenovo is a task that also looks to have been given to Rockchip.

There could be as many as 1.5 million Lenovo Chromebooks shipped in 2015, which would represent an increase of 212 per cent over this year, suggests DigiTimes.

Lenovo has had a busy year so far, securing major deals for IBM's x86 server business and Motorola, for £123 million and 1.8 billion, respectively.