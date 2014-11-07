Troll criticises Facebook's anti-Ebola efforts, gets slapped down by Mark Zuckerberg himself

Facebook this week rolled out three new features that it hopes will allow more people to join the fight against Ebola.

Of these, the one that has attracted the most attention is Donate, which currently appears just above Facebook users' news feeds, in the form of a picture of a hand and a heart accompanied by text and a pair of clickable buttons.

By selecting the Donate option on the special unit, social networkers will have the option to give money to one of three charities: the International Medical Corps, Red Cross and Save the Children.

"If not addressed, the Ebola epidemic could become a long-term global health crisis," said Facebook's VP of Product Management, Naomi Gleit, and VP of Internet.org, Chris Daniels, in a press statement issued earlier this week. "Together with our partners, we're hopeful that by offering people the tools they need, we can all help fight this disease."

However, not all Facebook users seem to be convinced by the social network's efforts. One such individual tried to called out the site, saying, "Facebook is giving everyone the ability to donate, but how much is Facebook donating? ... this seems [like] marketing to me one more time."

What happened next must have made him tumble out of his seat.

Yes, Mark Zuckerberg himself waded in on the conversation, sniping back at his detractor with, "I personally donated $25 million and Facebook is spending millions more on providing Internet connectivity in the affected regions."

The next user summed the situation up pretty well, commenting, "Mark just... Obliterated you."

It's nice to see a troll getting slammed down, especially by someone with as huge a profile as Zuckerberg. CEOs of the world, take note.