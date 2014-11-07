RFU adds PowaTag technology to its Twickenham Stadium line-up

As an extremely tough series of international matches kick off for the England Rugby team this weekend, it won't just be rousing renditions of "Swing Low Sweet Chariot" that fans will be able to enjoy at Twickenham Stadium.

Tomorrow sees the introduction of mobile commerce solution PowaTag throughout the ground, enabling fans to pre-order food and drinks at the touch of a button.

Once ordered, purchases can be collected from special express lines located at six bars throughout Twickenham Stadium and the West Fan Village, greatly minimising overall queuing time.

Read more: Samsung scrums down for England Rugby partnership

An in-app catalogue also means fans can purchase England Rugby merchandise from their seats that can be collected after the game.

A range of triggers allows transactions to take place at any time, such as scanning tags on billboards or specialised links in social media.

CEO of Powa Technologies Dan Wagner said: "With an expanded range and enhanced new services, PowaTag is bringing a whole new level of freedom and mobility to fans at Twickenham.

"This is about much more than grabbing a swift half- time pint or picking up a team shirt. PowaTag is a global network that offers an entirely new way to complete transactions.

"Launching at the biggest dedicated rugby ground in the world is a step towards our vision of establishing PowaTag as the must-have tool for live events, including sports, concerts and more."

PowaTag's introduction is part of a wider RFU strategy to enhance the match-day experience for fans.

Sophie Goldschmidt, chief commercial and marketing officer for the RFU, commented: "We are committed to enhancing services on match day and by incorporating new technologies such as PowaTag we can offer fans a more enjoyable experience at Twickenham Stadium.

Image credit: Flickr big-ashb

Calling all rugby fans: Tune in to Smarter Trends' live Twitter Q&A at 11am on Wednesday 19th November to find out how big data can have applications in both the sporting and business worlds. Use the hashtag #IBMTryTracker to get your questions answered.