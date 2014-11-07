Rootpipe vulnerability found on OS X Yosemite allows for full control over Mac computers

It's not a good week for Apple on the security front (again), as another vulnerability which affects Mac computers has been discovered.

Yesterday, we reported on WireLurker, a piece of malware which lurks on an OS X computer waiting for an iOS device to be connected via USB so it can infect that iPhone or iPad (though thus far, it's only been a problem for users of dodgy app stores in China).

But today, a new flaw which affects OS X Yosemite has been found by a white hat hacker from Sweden, Emil Kvarnhammar, who works for the security company Truesec.

Called Rootpipe, the vulnerability is a privilege escalation affair, meaning an attacker can use it to gain root access to a target machine, without need a password, and therefore gain full control over the machine.

As mentioned, it affects the latest version of OS X, 10.10 Yosemite, and Apple hasn't actually patched the hole up yet, so no real details have been released on how the flaw works.

Kvarnhammar told Macworld, which first reported his story: "For our part, there was no discussion: we do responsible disclosure. But we also wanted to announce that we found a serious flaw; there is a big risk here."

He added: "In our dialogue with Apple, we agreed on a date for full disclosure. After this date, we can talk about exactly what we found."

As to mitigation against any possible Rootpipe attack, Kvarnhammar advises that you should avoid running your system with an admin account on a daily basis, and that you should employ Apple's FileVault tool, the one that encrypts the hard drive, to protect your data from potential prying eyes.

