SDN, UC & Mobility - What really happens when you add all this together?

Watch this video and learn:

How SDN delivers real tangible benefits to the UC/CC applications

How Automation and Orchestration improves UC/CC deployments

How Security is enhanced with SDN

How the CIO can sleep easier at night after implementing SDN

The session will discuss the real benefits that SDN can bring to both the core deployments of UC/CC, the services it offers, and the access technologies that many customers want to use. We will look at the efficiencies SDN can bring and the security enhancements that are delivered. The session will also include a customer discussion that examines how they use SDN in a fast moving logistics organisation.

Presenters

Adrian Brookes, SDN Technologist, Corporate Consultant Director, Avaya

Adrian Brookes is an experienced technical sales professional, he has a solid foundation in technology coupled with commercial awareness allowing him to demonstrate the business value technology can deliver. Adrian has held a number of Senior roles within the major manufacturers and is now his experience to show how Avaya’s networking technology delivers positive results in dynamic Enterprise organisations.

Paulo Leal, Lead Architect Networking Team Leader, City University - London