Touchdown Motorola! Moto X gets another customisable back cover

Gridiron fanatics ready to buy a new smartphone are in for a treat after Motorola confirmed that a special edition of its Moto X handset features a backplate in the style of an American football.

The handset, which is only available though Verizon in the US, allows users to use the Moto Maker tool to add the special backplate at a cost of an extra $50 [£31], much like many of the other premium backplates it offers.

Motorola broke off from the smartphone trend of recent years on its Moto X by offering buyers the chance to customise devices with a huge range of coloured, leather and wooden rears to add to the smartphone.

The company unveiled the second version of its Moto X handset in September after the first one had enjoyed modest success last year and the current itineration has a set of features at the very top of the smartphone sector.

They include a 5.2in AMOLED Full HD display with 423 ppi [pixels per inch], a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor under the hood clocked at 2.5GHz and complemented by Adreno 330 graphics.

Battery power comes in the form of a 2,300mAh cell and its power is further enhanced by the Turbo Charging feature that lays on an extra eight hours of battery power from just a 15 minute charge.

It’s unlikely that UK customers will get to buy the Verizon exclusive version, although it will hopefully plant the seed in Motorola’s head that it needs to adorn the back of the UK version with a real football.